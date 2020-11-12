Neha Kakkar is enjoying all the love and attention coming her way. A few days ago, the singer had a dreamy wedding with Rohanpreet Singh. The pictures and the videos from their big day and other functions were viral on social media. Fans sent their love and wishes to the newlyweds. The couple makes sure to keep sharing lovely pics and videos with each other on social media.

Advertisement

Any video or picture Neha or Rohanpreet share on Instagram, there are thousands of comments on it. If you remember along with the wedding, Singh’s song Ex Calling also became a huge hit. As a friend and his partner, Neha Kakkar is making sure she gives all her love and attention to her husband and his song.

Advertisement

Now, the Saki Saki singer has shared a video on her Instagram page. In the video, she is lip-synching to the lines of Rohanpreet Singh’s track, Ex Calling. Neha used the angle filter of Instagram on her and she is all smiles as he sings along. In the caption, she says she is madly in love but not with her husband, but the song.

Neha Kakkar captioned the video, “#ExCalling by @rohanpreetsingh Madly in love with this song!! 😍😩

Kya likha hai @babbu11111 ♥️🙌🏼

#ReelItFeelIt”.

Check out the video below:

Doesn’t she look like a happy elf in the video?

Meanwhile, when Neha shared one of the wedding pics on her Instagram page, she had captioned it, “You know My #NeHearts? Your Nehu is the Happiest Bride and it’s all because of My Mr. Singh! Thank you god! Thank you @rohanpreetsingh ♥️🙏🏼🙌🏼”.

The singer also kept Karwa Chauth fast for Rohanpreet Singh. Neha Kakkar had also shared a pic from that day and had written, “My first Karwa Chauth with hubby @rohanpreetsingh 🥰😇#NehuPreet”.

What do you think of Neha and Rohanpreet’s chemistry? Aren’t they adorable? Also, do you like the song Ex Calling? Do let us know your thoughts on it in the comments section below.

Must Read: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor To Sara Ali Khan-Varun Dhawan, 5 New Jodis We Can’t Wait To See On Screen!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube