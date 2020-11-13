Mallika Singh, a niece of Sushant Singh Rajput, shared a throwback video featuring the late Bollywood star and his pet dog Fudge.

Mallika posted the video on Instagram Stories. In the clip, Sushant is seen playfully crawling towards Fudge, who suddenly gets up and runs away.

In September, Mallika had posted a picture of the late actor on Instagram, to exhort his fans to stay united in their fight for justice for Sushant. In the picture, Sushant is seen with his sister Shweta Singh Kirti in the backseat of a car.

Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai home on June The death is being investigated by the CBI, Narcotics Control Bureau and Enforcement Directorate.

Meanwhile, director Shadab Siddiqui has dedicated his latest project to late Sushant Singh Rajput. The director describes Sushant as a brilliant actor who left behind some outstanding cinematic work.

Siddiqui has dedicated his song “Tum bin” to Sushant. The romantic song has been sung by Palak Muchhal and stars Reem Sameer and Abhishek Nigam.

“He was brilliant and had some outstanding work in such a short span of time. It breaks my heart to say late before his name. I imagine what would he end up with if he would be there in the industry for 20-30 years like the others,” said Shadab Siddiqui, about Sushant.

About his new project Tum bin, Shadab Siddiqui added: “I dedicate this song to the late Sushant Singh Rajput. It is a romantic track and I am sure it will be loved by one and all.”

“It’s been a good passage of time. I have finished two songs in super quick time. All thanks to my very hardworking team,” Siddiqui said.

