Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Babita aka Munmun Dutta is a hot favourite of everyone and she knows it. The gorgeous actress enjoys a huge fan following among the TV audience. Even on Instagram, she boasts of a 4m followers. To keep them happy, she regularly shares updates with them.

Recently, Munmun Dutta shared some gorgeous pictures of her from the latest photoshoot. Wearing a lush gown with a thigh-high side slit, Munmun looks stunning in the pics.

Sharing the first post which is a gallery of full-length shots, Munmun wrote, “That vintage and diva feel. .. 😍💖”

Her second post is all about close-ups and everything that her fans wish for. Take a look:

Isn’t she gorgeous?

Meanwhile, Munmun Dutta recently shared a picture of herself sitting in front of wall graffiti. The artwork witnessed a man in a coat, holding an umbrella for his angel. Our Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Babita posed in multiple ways and looked beautiful.

In the pictures, Munmun Dutta could be seen wearing a lacy white Bardot top. She matched her attire with a pencil skirt and nude heels. “Pyar Hua Ikraar Hua Hai. Pyar Se Phir Kyu Darrta Hai Dil,” she captioned her post.

Raj Anadkat, who plays Tapu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, commented, “Haha Pictures (clapping).”

Munmun Dutta also recently shared her opinion on Bigg Boss 14. She termed Kavita Kaushik as rude. The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress also went onto share that she finds Rubina Dilaik a strong and entertaining contestant.

“Kavita Kaushik is absolutely rude. Period! Disgusting way of speaking to Eijaz. She forgot her own behaviour with Shardul (Pandit), Pavitra (Punia), Rubina (Dilaik) when she was the captain. Those overreactions, respect for Eijaz today for still being respectful in front of that verbal diarrhoea,” she shared.

Munmun Dutta also went on to reveal her ‘favourite contestants’ from the Bigg Boss 14 house. Tagging Pavitra Punia and Rubina Dilaik as her most-liked, Munmun shared, “To date, my favourites have been Pavitra and Rubina in this show. Both these girls are strong, sorted, and entertaining in their own way. Rest keep changing every day or every week.”

