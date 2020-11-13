It’s Diwali tomorrow, and people across the globe are getting ready for the festival of lights. During a recent conversation with Sharad Kelkar, the actor who featured a transgender person in Laxmii, shared a special message for all his fans.

Advertisement

The actor, during the exclusive chat with Koimoi, also relived some of his fondest Diwali memories with us while revealing that his mom is an amazing cook when it comes to Diwali specialities. Read on to know how the Tanhaji actor plans on celebrating it this year.

Advertisement

Talking about his plans for Diwali, Sharad Kelkar said he has a special message for all him fans. He said, “This is a tough time for all of us, so much negativity, in terms of the pandemic and otherwise also. Why people are not thinking about that, so much negativity will take us down. So I want to say don’t be negative in our lives. Hating somebody or criticizing somebody or going against somebody will not help you – it will come back to you. In the end, it is a reflection of your own self.”

Sharad Kelkar added, “So please don’t create a negative environment – already there is negativity because of the pandemic. Another (this is a) festival that we burn all negativity and bring positivity and happiness around you. Do that, bring positivity around you, in your society, in your country and in the world. That the best thing you can do right now.”

The actor also shared some of his fondest Diwali memories with us. Revealing that he has very memorable memories of Diwali, the Laxmii actor said, “My mom. My mom cooks amazing food on Diwali. And it’s a ritual, for all my friends, in Mumbai especially for the last 15 years, to come to my house after they finish their puja. Earlier we used to burst crackers and all but now we stopped, since the last 4-5 years. Maximum we light fuljadi.”

Sharad Kelkar added that the reason behind them reducing bursting crackers is because of the noise and air pollution. He continued that as it is a festival about light, they burn fuljadis but not more than that especially all the loud one. He revealed that whatever crackers they light, it only for around 10minutes.

Revealing that his mom isn’t with him this year ( she is at his sister’s place after spending almost eight months with him because of the coronavirus virus), Sharad Kelkar said that he and his wife, Keerti Gaekwad Kelkar would be preparing the festive food. He mentioned, “We are obviously going to make (some sweets) and my friends are going to come.”

On the work front, Sharad Kelkar, who recently featured as a transgender person on Laxmii, will soon feature in Amazon Primes’ The Family Man 2, Bhuj: The Pride Of India and Zee5’s Black Widow.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli Wants Jaan Kumar Sanu Out Of The House For Kissing Her Without Consent

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube