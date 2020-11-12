Actor Sharad Kelkar has been impressing us with amazing characters since last year. This year, he first wowed us as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Tanhaji, and now, he has blown us away with his portrayal as a transgender person in Laxmii also starring Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani. We recently caught up with the actor for and spoke to him about this upcoming show, The Family Man 2.

During an exclusive conversation with us, Sharad Kelkar spoke about the second season of the thriller by Raj & DK. Read on to know what he has to say, especially about the relationship between his character, Arvind and Priyamani Iyer’s Suchitra.

When asked about his relationship, a probable budding romance – that we got glimpses – between Arvind and Suchitra in The Family Man 2, Sharad Kelkar said, “That you will see in the second part. I can’t reveal much about it.”

Sharad Kelkar continued talking about The Family Man 2 saying, “People loved it, the chemistry, in the first part. The main reason (for it) is that me and Priyamani are friends for a long time – so that also works.” He added, “But I think there’s a very thin line, of that track particularly, between them. But I have to say that Raj and DK have directed it absolutely well that people don’t mind it also. They are taking it in a very nicer way. So I think all the credit goes to the directors and the writers of the show.”

But when probed more to give us some juice about their relationship, Sharad Kelkar revealed, “You will see chemistry which is acceptable, which is going nowhere in a negative aspect. So I think the whole credit goes to the writer – they are brilliant.”

He also revealed that the shooting of The Family Man 2 wrapped up a little before the pandemic started spreading in the country. He mentioned that only a couple of scenes were shoot post the virus created havoc on the functions of things across the world.

Talking about The Family Man 2, an exact release date of the highly anticipated series is still unconfirmed. But sources, close to the production, have revealed that it will most likely either a December 24 or December 27 release.”

