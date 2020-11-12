Koimoi is back to give you the TRP report for the week October 31 to November 6. The report this week has undergone many changes if compared with that of the last week. However, Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer Anupamaa is still ruling on number 1. On number 2, we were expecting Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya but to our surprise, the second spot is bagged by SONY TV’s Dance reality show India’s Best Dancer. Since star cast of Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah graced the show this week, the show witnessed a great hike in TRP ratings.

Speaking about impressions, Rupali Ganguly starrer wins the game with 8516 impressions. India’s Best Dancer scores second spot with 7784 impressions. Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar’s Kundali Bhagya is on spot 3 with 7205 impressions.

Spot four is secured by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia’s KumKum Bhagya. The show managed to get 5895 impressions. On the fifth spot, we have a surprising entry. Colors TV show Barrister Babu has surprised everyone by earning 5300 impressions. The show which features Aurra Bhatnagar Badoni as Bondita and Pravisht Mishra as Barrister Anirudh Roy Choudhary has a progressive storyline. We are amazed at how Anupamaa keeps winning the race every time.

Speaking about other shows, Naagin 5, Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, The Kapil Sharma Show, and Kaun Banega Crorepati 12, Choti Sarrdaarni, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are also faring well. Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah and Bigg Boss 14 have failed to secure a position in Top 5 for past few weeks now. Despite so many shows, Anupamaa maintains its position.

Speaking about great TRPs of Anupamaa, Rupali Ganguly had earlier said to ETimes, “Great content, a fabulous team spirit, entertainment, hard work, dedication, honest portrayal and lovable and relatable characters are the only requirements for a show to run on TV. We have put in a lot of hard work for the show, and I am glad that audiences have responded by loving it. I am overwhelmed and extremely humbled by the response and all I can say at the moment is, Thank You for all the love, support and appreciation.”

