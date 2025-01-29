It’s been a decent run for Akshay Kumar led Sky Force at the Indian box office so far. After a fantastic opening weekend, the action drama has been on a downward graph since Monday. But there’s good news because the collections have slightly improved today. Scroll below for the early trends for day 6.

Faces another dip!

The action drama needed to maintain its 6 crore+ streak at the box office. Unfortunately, that could not happen as Akshay Kumar starrer faced a dip of around 9-3% compared to 6.10 crores earned on Wednesday. Sky Force raked in earnings in the range of 5.50-6 crores on day 6.

The 6-day total at the Indian box office stands at 93.10-93.60 crores. Sky Force is now only 7 crores away from entering the 100 crore club. That would be a major milestone achieved for Akshay Kumar, who hasn’t hit the mark since OMG 2 (2023).

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown below:

Day 1: 15.30 crores

Day 2: 26.30 crores

Day 3: 31.60 crores

Day 4: 8.10 crores

Day 5: 6.30 crores

Day 6: 5.50-6 crores (estimates)

Total: 93.10-93.60 crores

Next big milestone!

After the entry into the 100 crore club, Sky Force will be targeting Akshay Kumar’s entry into the highest-grossing films of all time in the domestic market. It will need to mint at least 129 crores at the box office to land the 10th position currently held by Airlift.

Budget vs Box Office Collection

As per multiple online reports, Sky Force is made on an estimated budget of 160 crores. The Republic Day release has recovered almost 58% of its cost in six days.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources.

