The Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer Telugu action drama Daaku Maharaaj started off on a great note at the box office but has now slowed down its pace. The movie is not only turning out to be a losing affair at the Indian box office but is also yet to recover its budget. Let us take a look at its box office performance on its 17th day.

Daaku Maharaaj Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 17

On its 17th day, the Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer witnessed a slight growth when it came to the day-wise collection. As per Sacnilk, the movie earned 55 lakhs whereas it had earned around 52 lakhs on its previous day. This was a growth of almost 5%.

The total India net collection of the film now comes to 87.9 crore. Including the taxes, the film’s gross collection amounts to 103.72 crore. The movie also had a rather underwhelming performance overseas wherein it earned 17.75 crores. The worldwide collection of Daaku Maharaaj now stands at 121.47 crores.

Worldwide Collection Breakdown Of Daaku Maharaaj:

India net- 87.9 crores

India gross- 103.72 crores

Overseas gross- 17.75 crores

Worldwide gross- 121.47 crores

The film is also yet to recover its entire budget. Daaku Maharaaj is said to be the costliest film of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s career. Having being mounted at a scale of 100 crores, the film has managed to cross 87% of its budget with its current India net collection of 87.9 crores. With the day-wise collections having drastically slowed down, the film might wrap up without recovering its budget.

It is also facing a tough competition from the Venkatesh starrrer Sankranthiki Vasthunam. However, Daaku Maharaaj managed to cross the lifetime collection of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Akhanda which was 120.20 crores. This has resulted it being the second highest grossing film of Balayya’s career.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

