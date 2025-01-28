Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Daaku Maharaaj has slowed down at ticket windows, but before closing its run, it achieved a significant feat. Initially, the film was said to become Balayya’s career-best grosser comfortably. However, it started its momentum amid the rampage of Sankranthiki Vasthunam, and at one point, it felt that the biggie might even fail to become the veteran Tollywood actor’s second highest-grossing film. Fortunately, on the third Sunday, it crossed Akhanda’s lifetime collection at the worldwide box office.

Touted to be the most expensive film of Balayya’s career, the Bobby Kolli directorial began its journey on a rocking note. The masses flocked to theatres in big numbers but after Venkatesh’s Sankranthiki Vasthunam arrived, it started losing its steam. Both in India and overseas, the film lost its hold and witnessed a major fall, affecting the box office verdict.

Yesterday, the third Monday, Daaku Maharaaj earned just 47 lakh, pushing the total to 87.27 crore net at the Indian box office after 16 days. Including taxes, the gross domestic collection stands at 102.97 crores. In the overseas market, the film has underperformed, and so far, it has earned 17.70 crore gross, as per Sacnilk.

Combining the Indian and overseas gross, Daaku Maharaaj’s worldwide box office collection stands at 120.67 crore gross after 16 days. With this, the Sankranti release surpassed Akhanda’s lifetime collection (120.20 crore gross) and became Nandamuri Balakrishna’s second highest-grossing film of all time. Before wrapping up the run, it has an outside chance of becoming Balayya’s top grosser by crossing Veera Simha Reddy’s 131.87 crore gross.

Worldwide collection breakdown of Daaku Maharaaj:

India net- 87.27 crores

India gross- 102.97 crores

Overseas gross- 17.70 crores

Worldwide gross- 120.67 crores

Meanwhile, the film is reportedly made on a budget of 100 crores. To become a successful affair, it will need to earn above 100 crore net, but considering the slow pace, it’ll end up being a losing affair at the Indian box office.

