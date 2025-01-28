Akshay Kumar can finally breathe a sigh of relief as his Republic Day release, Sky Force, is working well at the Indian box office. It’s been a while since the superstar has delivered a hit. Despite 12 releases in the post-Covid era, he’s yet to clock the 1000 crore milestone. Scroll below for a detailed box office analysis.

A tough post-pandemic phase

Akshay was on a roll until 2019. His releases – Good Newwz, Housefull 4, Mission Mangal, and Kesari were all successes that year. Things turned upside down in 2021 when the bad spell began. There were limited Bollywood releases amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Bell Bottom was expected to revive audiences in theatres but turned out to be a flop affair due to its poor content. It was followed by Sooryavanshi, which was also just a plus affair.

In total, Akshay Kumar has released a total of 12 films in the post-pandemic era. But only one has been hit so far – OMG 2. Sky Force is his 13th outing. It has surpassed expectations so far, but everything now depends on the momentum in the first week.

Take a look at the total box office collections made by Akshay Kumar in the post-COVID era so far:

Khel Khel Mein – 40.32 crores

Sarfira – 24.30 crores

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan – 66 crores

Mission Raniganj – 31 crores

OMG 2 – 150 crores

Selfiee – 16.50 crores

Ram Setu – 64 crores

Raksha Bandhan – 44.37 crores

Samrat Prithviraj – 68 crores

Bachchhan Paandey – 50.25 crores

Sooryavanshi – 195.04 crores

Bell Bottom – 26.50 crores

Total- 776.28 crores

1000 crore milestone is far!

Sky Force has made box office collections of 81.30 crores in the last 4 days. It is reportedly made on a budget exceeding 150 crores, which means there’s still a long way to go to achieve success. There are exciting new releases coming soon – Deva, Chaava, Badass Ravikumar, which may steal its thunder.

Adding 81.30 crores from his 13th release, Sky Force, Akshay Kumar still needs 142.42 crores more in the kitty to clock the 1000 crore milestone in the post-pandemic era.

His next theatrical release is Sankaran Nair’s biopic Shankara. There is also Jolly LLB in the pipeline, whose tentative release is in April. Housefull 5 is sure to arrive on June 6, 2025. High hopes are pinned on the comedy film, and hopefully, it will earn massive moolah and help the superstar achieve the massive feat.

Previously, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, Jr NTR, Allu Arjun, and Amitabh Bachchan have achieved the mark.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Sky Force Box Office Collection Day 4: Akshay Kumar Dominates Khel Khel Mein + Sarfira’s Combined Total With 25% Higher Earnings Already!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News