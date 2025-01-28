Madha Gaja Raja is the first big Tamil hit of 2025. Who thought a film delayed for 12 long years would turn out to be such a huge success? There’s a significant drop in box office collections on the third Monday. But there’s little to worry about as the action comedy is officially a super-hit affair. Scroll below for the latest updates!

Nearing its end?

It’s been a successful run so far as Vishal Krishna Reddy starrer has performed better than any of the Tamil movies released in January 2025. On the third Monday, Madha Gaja Raja earned 0.40 crores, facing a dip of 46% compared to 0.75 crores minted last Friday. There’s a string of movies that will soon hit the theatres, including Aghathiyaa and Ajith Kumar’s Vidaamuyarchi. But there’s not much to worry about as the budget has been recovered long ago. Now, it’s only the game of returns!

The revised 16-day total of Madha Gaja Raja now concludes at 44.65 crores. Take a look at the week-wise breakdown below:

Week 1: 25.20 crores

Week 2: 15.90 crores

Day 13: 0.75 crore

Day 14: 1.15 crores

Day 15: 1.25 crores

Day 16: 0.40 crores*

Total: 44.65 crores*