Madha Gaja Raja is the first big Tamil hit of 2025. Who thought a film delayed for 12 long years would turn out to be such a huge success? There’s a significant drop in box office collections on the third Monday. But there’s little to worry about as the action comedy is officially a super-hit affair. Scroll below for the latest updates!
Nearing its end?
It’s been a successful run so far as Vishal Krishna Reddy starrer has performed better than any of the Tamil movies released in January 2025. On the third Monday, Madha Gaja Raja earned 0.40 crores, facing a dip of 46% compared to 0.75 crores minted last Friday. There’s a string of movies that will soon hit the theatres, including Aghathiyaa and Ajith Kumar’s Vidaamuyarchi. But there’s not much to worry about as the budget has been recovered long ago. Now, it’s only the game of returns!
The revised 16-day total of Madha Gaja Raja now concludes at 44.65 crores. Take a look at the week-wise breakdown below:
- Week 1: 25.20 crores
- Week 2: 15.90 crores
- Day 13: 0.75 crore
- Day 14: 1.15 crores
- Day 15: 1.25 crores
- Day 16: 0.40 crores*
Total: 44.65 crores*
Budget vs Box Office Collection
Madha Gaja Raja was made on a budget of only 15 crores. This means Sundar C and his team are already enjoying returns of 29.65 crores at the Tamil box office.
Here’s how we calculate the profit percentage:
- Collections – Budget = ROI
- ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%
As per the calculation, Vishal starrer has raked in ROI% of 197.6. As the profit percentage is above 150%, it is a super-hit affair at the box office.
Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.
