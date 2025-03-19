Produced by Graphic India and Sharad Devarajan, and featuring the voice of Sharad Kelkar, The Legend of Hanuman returns with Season 6, streaming exclusively on JioHotstar from April 12! This Hanuman Jayanti, relives one of the most iconic and emotionally charged moments from the Ramayana—Hanuman’s race against time to save Laxman.

As the battle intensifies, Ravan shifts his strategy, using cunning and deception to weaken Ram by targeting those closest to him. But Hanuman, driven by devotion and destiny, embarks on his most perilous quest, crossing vast lands and treacherous oceans to retrieve the mystical Sanjeevani Booti before it’s too late.

With breathtaking animation, high-stakes action, and emotional depth, Season 6 promises to captivate audiences and breathe new life into this legendary tale. Sharad Devarajan, Co-creator and Executive Producer of The Legend of Hanuman and Co-founder of Graphic India, shared:

“Season 6 is not just about battles of strength but also a war of minds, where Ravan’s deception challenges Ram’s spirit. Hanuman’s journey continues to highlight devotion, destiny, and the resilience of the human spirit. We are proud to partner with JioHotstar and push the boundaries of Indian animation, proving that these timeless epics inspire across generations.”

Sharad Kelkar, who voices Ravan in the series, added:

“Portraying Ravan has been an incredible journey. Season 6 takes the character to a whole new level, where his strategies become more dangerous. This battle isn’t just about brute force but also about intellect and manipulation. Voicing this powerful and complex character has been thrilling, and I can’t wait for audiences to witness the intensity that unfolds.”

Witness Hanuman’s unwavering devotion and legendary strength—The Legend of Hanuman Season 6, streaming this Hanuman Jayanti, only on JioHotstar.

