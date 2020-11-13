Advertisement

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is the longest-running sitcom and there are several reasons behind it. The major one is the atmosphere amongst the team members. Apart from acting, they eat together and spend most of the hours with each other rather than the real family. Due to such tuning, everyone is aware of their co-actors’ qualities and habits.

We saw one such example recently when Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal spilt some fun secrets about his co-stars. Right from Amit Bhatt to Tanmay Vekaria, the actor didn’t shy away from pulling their legs and mentioning their qualities. His answers did prove that Taarak Mehta team is a family in itself.

Recently, Dilip Joshi had an interview on Sight And Insight YouTube channel. During the rapid-fire session, he was asked to reveal some unknown facts about each actor of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Speaking about Amit Bhatt aka Champaklal, he said that Amit is the one who arrives on set much before the scheduled time. Similarly, he described Gurucharan Singh Sodhi aka Sodhi (older one) as a jovial person.

Out of everyone from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Dilip Joshi’s description for Sharad Sankla aka Abdul was the one which made us laugh out loud. He termed him as ‘Phirteraam’ (one who loves to roam). He even shared that Sharad is the one who disappears at the time of his shot. Every time, the team has to carry an operation to search for him.

Now, that’s honest and witty Dilip Bhai for you!

Meanwhile, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s, Dilip recently criticised the web shows for using explicit language. He gave an example of Amazon Prime’s recent web show Bandish Bandits, about how they took a clean route to tell a story. He feels we’re imitating the wild West and that shouldn’t be the case. Explaining the same point, he said they use the ‘F’ word in their films/shows because they use it often in their routine life.

“I don’t know if they have a clause to have cuss words. Without that also, you can do great work. Like Raj Kapoor ji, Hrishikesh Mukherjee ji and Shyam Benegal ji have done timeless work. They didn’t feel the need to include gaalis,” he had said while talking on Sorabh Pant’s YouTube podcast.

