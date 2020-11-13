Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is the most popular Indian sitcom. Just like every episode of the show, the loyal fans keep a track on their beloved actors’ personal life too. Raj Anadkat aka Tapu, who has built a tremendous following in a quick time, recently left his fans surprised after he shared one news on social media.

Advertisement

As we all know, Raj is really active on social media and we often see him interacting and having with his fans. He shares every titbit of his life on social media and he is also known for having a fun time with his co-actors like Munmun Dutta aka Babita. But recently, he shocked his fans by sharing about his injury. Surprisingly, the post was intentionally funny rather than serious.

Advertisement

Taking to the Instagram story, Raj Anadkat shared a picture of palm with a spot of blood. He described it in an amusing way by writing, “Khoon Mitti Ki Mehnat With Thoda Paseena”. Post informing about the injury, fans wished him for recovery and now, in return, the actor has expressed his gratefulness.

In the latest story, Raj Anadkat thanked his fans and said that he’s doing fine now.

Meanwhile, Raj Anadkat joined Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in 2017 after Bhavya Gandhi’s exit. He earlier revealed that he used to receive hate comments initially from for replacing Bhavya.

Speaking to Spotboye about his journey in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as the new Tapu, Raj said, “Audience gave me a mixed reaction. There were people liking me but at the same time there were people who also said that he is not suiting the role and not acting properly. I used to receive hate comments on social media but I took that as a motivation to do better. But now I feel happy that they have accepted me. Today, when I step out people come to me and say good things about my character especially when my family is around. I simply feel superb.”

Raj further said, “When I got finalised for Tapu’s character, it was a big responsibility for me because I had to make sure that the audience’s attachment does not break with Tapu’s character.”

Must Read: Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari Box Office Review: It Will Run Successfully Only In Local Buses’ TV Screens

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube