Chhalaang Box Office Review: Star Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Nushrat Bharucha, Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub, Saurabh Shukla, Ila Arun, Satish Kaushik, Jatin Sarna

Director: Hansal Mehta

Producers: Luv Ranjan, Ajay Devgn, Ankur Garg, Bhushan Kumar

Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video

Note: After a long time even though theatres have re-opened in India, no film has released at the Box Office yet. So in this time period, our Box Office Review will take into consideration lesser factors then we take in normal conditions.

Our Box Office Review in the current situation doesn’t promise the accuracy it does in normal circumstances because we have no clue about the release size Chhalaang would’ve got if it had hit the cinemas on November 13.

A film’s Box Office fate also depends on the real performance of films releasing before and after it. In the ongoing situation, we can’t take into consideration that factor too and that’s why in the Box Office Review of Chhalaang we will roughly predict its BO prospects and how much theatrical revenue the film may have lost because of not being able to hit the big screens.

Chhalaang Box Office Review: Expectations

Hansal Mehta and Rajkummar Rao have together given films like Shahid, CityLights, Aligarh and Omerta. While all of these films were received very well by critics and sophisticated audience, none of them proved to be a box office success. In fact, all the films mentioned above had a disastrous fate at the box office.

However this time, the director and actor duo have collaborated for a film which targets a far larger section of the audience than before. The trailer of the film has got thumbs up from the audience but the lack of any major name at the box office decreases its appeal. Not that the star cast isn’t good. It’s great as far as acting skills are concerned but they don’t have enough crowd-pulling power.

Hence Chhalaang isn’t an awaited box office film of the year and is expected to reach the audience with positive word of mouth.

Chhalaang Box Office Review: Impact

Chhalaang is truly one of the best Bollywood films which have released so far (including theatrical and OTT releases). An entertaining film which inspires is pretty rare and this Hansal Mehta directorial fills the void to some extent.

The story of the film isn’t entirely new but it still manages to make you happy and more than that it inspires you. The underdog drama has the right amount of emotions, romance, motivation and comedy. The Rajkummar Rao & Hansal Mehta duo has hit the shot right this time because the film turns out to be an impressive one. Despite a little inconsistent screenplay, it’s mostly entertaining. And above all, it’s topped with some brilliant performances.

Rajkummar Rao as we know is a beautiful actor and as he gets accompanied by Saurabh Shukla they take you on a stunning ride. A lot of times you will find yourself laughing your guts out, thanks to this duo. Satish Kaushik gets a genuinely entertaining character after a long time. Yes, that’s true! If you have been his fan, Chhalaang is for you. Then comes Nushrat Bharucha who looks gorgeous and plays an equally amazing character. The actress who has hardly played any strong character in the past takes the “Chhalaang” she deserved. And she gives a good performance as well. Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub also lends strong support. Special marks to the perfect Haryanvi accent of Baljinder Kaur who plays Rajkummar Rao’s mother.

Overall Chhalaang makes an impact and turns out to be a joyful affair. The film moves you, gives you strength and makes you laugh with a fantastic comedy.

Chhalaang Box Office Review: Final Verdict

Chhalaang could’ve been a huge jump at the box office for the Rajkummar Rao & Hansal Mehta duo. If released in cinemas, the film could’ve done a business somewhere in 15-20 crores business. Now that’s not a good business but we are just talking about a “leap” here.

