Chhalaang Movie Review Rating: 3/5 Stars (Three stars)

Star Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Saurabh Shukla, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Ila Arun, Satish Kaushik, Jatin Sarna

Director: Hansal Mehta

What’s Good: It’s a mood-lifter for sure! Rajkummar & Saurabh Shukla’s duo does wonders to the film

What’s Bad: It doesn’t take much time to take itself too seriously & that hampers the fun element in the script

Loo Break: The sports marches didn’t at all excite me for its predictable nature, you can give it a skip!

Watch or Not?: Don’t plan to watch it, watch it when you don’t have any plans!

The story is about THE man in Montu (Rajkummar Rao) falling in love with a woman in Neelu (Nushrratt Bharuccha). Both teach for the same school with Neelu being the Computer teacher & Montu being a useless Physical Training Instructor (PTI). Using the Government’s scheme of making sports a compulsory subject, the school decides to hire a more professional PTI.

Enters IM Singh (Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub) & yes there’s a reason behind that name because writers wanted to include a very very predictable joke on that name. Singh becomes a threat to Montu’s professional and love life. This leads him to do what most men would – challenge your opposition in a mini-Olympics session putting your job at stake. This makes sure matter who wins, male ego won’t & I guess that should be the underlining part of this story.

Chhalaang Movie Review : Script Analysis

Imagine characters from Luv Ranjan’s film minus all the glittery glam, and they all somehow decide to stay in Hansal Mehta’s film, that’s what Chhalaang is in a nutshell. The film gets its Haryanvi flavour & commercial elements from Luv’s co-writers Aseem Arrora and Zeishan Quadri. All in all, this is an experimental dish marinated with ingredients which you’ve never mixed together before. Not a spoiler Alert: It tastes good!

Luv’s writing is the salient hero of this package, but it’s pulled back occasionally due to some restrictions set by the script. This could’ve been a mad & crazy sports drama throughout, but after a point of time, the film starts taking itself too seriously. There are multiple hilarious sequences, but one will crave for more. Eeshit Narain’s camera-work is subtle throughout minus the sports portions. He fails to build the adrenaline rush keeping it way too simple during the gaming sequences. Akiv Ali & Chetan Solanki’s editing takes too much of inconsistent gaps in between important sequences, and that hampers the intrigue.

Chhalaang Movie Review : Star Performance

From playing a hopeless romantic in ludo to playing a romantic with some hope and a whole lot of ago, Rajkummar Rao nails it both. Banking on his ever-so-innocent smile, Raj infuses life into the character of Montu which could’ve gone the boring way without him. Raj’s dynamic with Saurabh Shukla proves to be one of the high points of the film. Sharing some smartly penned dialogues, the camaraderie between them helps at times when the script starts to stumble.

A refreshing Nushrratt Bharuccha stays a Luv Ranjan heroine but with some noticeable changes. She feels confident playing Neelu and that’s visible in her performance. An actor of Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub stature always brings in hopes with himself. The hope of ‘he would be the extraordinary this film needs’, but unfortunately that’s not the case here. He’s good but is shadowed to showcase Raj’s heroics as the lead.

Ila Arun, as the principal, owns a sweet little space in the film. It’s always a delight to watch her perform. Satish Kaushik and Jatin Sarna – The two wasted aces of the film. Satish gets the emotional connection with Raj’s character, but it’s half-baked and comes across as forced at times. But, you feel bad for Jatin. The scope of his character is very limited, and there’s no chance he could’ve done anything to better that.

Chhalaang Movie Review : Direction, Music

The more I think about the dynamic of Hansal Mehta’s world involving Luv Ranjan’s characters, the more I love the idea of it. Hansal welcomes Luv’s script treating it in his trademarked simplistic way of direction. He could’ve been better in the sports sequences, apart from that it’s a smooth ride barring some speed-breakers.

Hitesh Sonik has proved to be an impressive musician over the years now. He has been in touch with Luv since his debut film, and that’s why he understands his writing style so well. Without going over the board loud, Hitesh keeps the background score as subtle as possible. The best thing about its songs is that there are just two of them (both doesn’t click though). It required a more powerful title track for the desired impact.

Chhalaang Movie Review : The Last Word

All said and done, if you’re looking for a sweet, harmless film to kill a couple of hours for you, go for it! It’ll do the most important thing one can do in such times – make you laugh.

Three stars!

Chhalaang Trailer

Chhalaang releases on 13 November, 2020.

