Diwali is around the corner and our favourite celebrities are talking about their way of celebrating the festival and Anupamaa’s Rupali Ganguly is spilling the beans on the same. The Sarabhai VS Sarabhai actor likes to celebrate her Diwali noiseless not because she doesn’t support people burning firecrackers but because she loves animals.

We are all aware that around this time, animals are really scared of firecrackers and loud noises and hence we should all take care of the existing creatures in the ecosystem.

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Anupamaa’s Rupali Ganguly wished her fans, “I wish everyone a very happy Diwali which celebrates the joy of giving, sharing with family.”

“There are so many families around us who because of the lockdown and pandemic, they need assistance. I would request people to look around for them and as I have been advocating for years and years, I am totally against bursting crackers. Any kind of noise and air pollution, not only does it harm the animals, but it also ruins our environment. During the lockdown we have seen how the environment has flourished, it was breathing,” Rupali said.

The Anupamaa actor further added, “Diwali is a festival of light and happiness and not about noise and unnecessary show-off and wastage of money. I have seen people burst huge bombs and firecrackers, my father was ill for the longest time and would dread Diwali because of the noise. People are bothered by all this noise, what’s the point of such a noise full of Diwali?”

Talking about the ongoing global pandemic and crisis in the current times, Rupali added, “I know that it is said to be a shagun to burst little firecrackers during Laxmi Puja but can we not replace that with diyas? Let us make this a beautiful Diwali. The money you will be wasting on firecrackers can be given to those in need, and with their blessings, your Diwali will anyway be beautiful. Let’s be responsible every Diwali because the planet can only take so much, and the lockdown has already taught us that. Have a safe Diwali.”

