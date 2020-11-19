It has been almost 5 months since the unfortunate demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. His death gave the fans and loved ones a shock from which they are still struggling to recover. #JusticeForSushant has been one of the most popular social trends up lately because the fans want to know the real reason behind his death.

While the investigation about the reason behind his death is still going on there’s a major update about the late actor. Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14 and it has now been reported that one day before it he was discussing a film on 26/11 with filmmaker Nikkhil Advani and producer Ramesh Taurani.

According to India Today, SSR’s client Uday Singh Gauri from CornerStone LLP has informed about the same to the Mumbai Police, the Central Bureau of Investigation, and the Enforcement Directorate. Sharing the details, Uday said, “We did a narration where Nikkhil Advani narrated an idea to him. You should actually corroborate this with Nikkhil Advani and Ramesh Taurani too. They had called me and I had called Sushant. It was a four-way conference call between Nikkhil Advani, Ramesh Taurani, myself and Sushant.”

He also added, “I was on the call but I was just hearing because the narration was being given by Nikkhil. Nikkhil was talking, Sushant was talking and Ramesh ji was talking. He (Sushant) was asking the right questions.” He also informed that the conversation was not long but Sushant had said that he has understood the narration till the point and the discussion will move forward. SSR was also supposed to have a meeting on June 15 with someone.

Ramesh Taurani also had earlier said that he talked to the actor one day before his demise. However, he hadn’t commented about his desire of signing him for his film.

Meanwhile, Shekhar Suman demanded an apology from every person who thought he was banking on the death of Sushant Singh Rajput to pursue politics in Bihar.

“When I met Tejashwi Yadav in connection with Sushant in Patna, a lot of ppl accused me of having political ambitions. The Bihar elections have come n gone and I couldn’t care a fig about it. With these creeps who accused me now come forward and say sorry to me,” he tweeted.

After Sushant’s death in June, Shekhar Suman started a social media campaign demanding justice for Sushant. The actor had faced criticism from a section of netizens who accused him of banking on the actor’s death for his own political ambitions.

