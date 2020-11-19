The Viral Fever is one OTT platform which introduced the concept of web series to the Indians. Before TVF came with their first show Permanent Roommates in 2014, there was nothing major in this space. It was an empty space which deserved a big experiment and TVF made a breathtaking entry.

Soon after the grand success of Permanent Roommates starring Sumeet Vyas & Nidhi Singh in lead, they came up with Pitchers and it surpassed the standards and success by leaps and bounds. If Permanent Roommates was a smashing entry to the web world, Pitchers was a new level altogether. The show based on startups was a revolution and made entrepreneurship super cool in India. Its success encouraged others to experiment as well.

While TVF remained the only major player in the game, others started taking this space seriously as well. It was 2016 now and TVF came with Permanent Roommates Season 2. The success was much bigger and TVF shows were now entertaining millions of people on the web world.

After Permanent Roommates & Pitchers, the fans of TVF are waiting for new seasons of both shows but the makers introduced new content and titles. Tripling, Humorously Yours & Kota Factory are few of the most popular shows with which TVF treated fans after PR & Pitchers. In 2019 Tripling & Humorously Yours also got their season 2. Meanwhile, along with Amazon Prime Video, the team has also given much-loved shows like Hostel Daze & Panchayat.

Now TVF fans surely have enjoyed a long list of entertaining web shows but the wait for Permanent Roommates Season 3 and Pitchers season 2 is on next level. At the same time, people are also desperately waiting for Tripling 3, Kota Factory 2 and Panchayat 2.

In today’s poll story we ask you about your most awaited season among the most popular TVF shows. In the poll down below you can pick your most favourite option and let us know. Who knows your voice reaches TVF and they release it for you asap?

Polls Which TVF Show's New Season You Are Waiting Most? Permanent Roommates

Pitchers

Tripling

Kota Factory

Panchayat View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

