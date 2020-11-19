After Mirzapur, if there is a show that has created buzz and anticipation of the same magnitude, then it is Ekta Kapoor’s Bicchoo Ka Khel which recently released on 18th November on ALTBalaji & ZEE5 Club. While the good reviews are just flowing in, its edgy content has already made it a cult classic, one cannot miss!

Giving you more insights, here are five reasons for which you should watch the show:

1. Enthralling Music of the 70s: The makers of Bicchoo Ka Khel have given a classic tribute to 70s music by using several popular songs of that era. The innovative use of 70s music certainly makes the show a good watch.

2. Divyenndu Sharma, the star we’re struck by: He is emerging as one of the most talented actors on OTT. After Mirzapur, Divyenndu is making waves with Bicchoo ka Khel and is there more, that you would need after this yet again bombastic performance as a reason? Kudos to Ekta Kapoor for tapping into this emerging talent!

3. Dumdaar Dialogues: After Mirzapur, we thought that it couldn’t get any better but here, in Bicchoo Ka Khel, Dumdaar dialogues uplift every scene. What feel!

4. The engaging graph shoots off the roof: The star cast, the performances, the scale and yes, the retro 70s music is so situational that it enhances the graph of the web show. And, least to say-shoots it off the roof for the audiences where we are left awe-struck!

5. Phenomenal writing: The show explores a new format of storytelling which keeps on elevating the experience of watching this show, like never before. The writing is transformational and commendable, all we can day is kudos to the writers!

Are you excited for this one? Let us know in the comments section.

