Actor Divyenndu Sharma, who has left a last ing impression on us as the gangster Munna Bhaiya from Mirzapur, is now all set to play Akhil Srivastav in the upcoming web-series, Bicchoo Ka Khel.

Advertisement

Recently the actor opened up says his debut film Pyaar Ka Punchnama and said that it was the game-changer project in his career and life as it gave him fame, recognition and respect.

Advertisement

Divyenndu Sharma told IANS, “That has to be my first project Pyaar Ka Punchnama.” He continued, “Overnight, it changed everything for me. Liquid (his character’s name) attained cult status. it was almost like an underground film. My very first film gave me fame, recognition and respect.”

Divyenndu says Pyaar Ka Punchnama has a special place in his heart.

Divyenndu Sharma also revealed that Mirzapur is special to him a different way. He said, “I had quite fortunate films on the way. Mirzapur and Munna (his character in the web series Mirzapur) became special in a different way because I could show other sides of me as an actor. So this series becomes special, also.”

Recently Divyendu Sharma spoke to IANS about the Boycott Mirzapur 2 trend. He said, “It didn’t bother me a lot. They don’t know they are in very big trouble because there are so many fans of ‘Mirzapur’ out there. They should stop such stupidity. It’s just stupid to use such hashtags. We all know that people love ‘Mirzapur’. All these paid trends are just stupid. I feel for them.”

Talking about how his on-screen character Munna is different from him in real life, the actor said, “I am not like a gangster in real life. I am different from what Munna is. I think that it is fun to portray someone that you are not in real life. To be someone else, to play a character you cannot relate to — that’s the fun of it.”

Divyenndu Sharma will soon be seen as Akhil Srivastav in the upcoming web-series, Bicchoo Ka Khel.

Must Read: Pankaj Tripathi’s Latest Revelation Hints There Will ‘Guaranteed’ Be No Mirzapur 3 In 2021

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube