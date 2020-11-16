Actor Pankaj Tripathi, who has carved a niche for himself over the last few years in Bollywood, recently impressed us with his act of local gangster, Sattu Bhai, in Netflix’s Ludo. The actor who is well known for his role as Kaleen Bhaiya, a gangster from Mirzapur, revealed that he isn’t keen on playing a similar character next year.

Mirzapur 2 released last month (October 23) and received much love and appreciation. While we are eagerly awaiting the third season of the much-loved crime drama set in North India, it seems like we will have to be patient for more than a year now.

Talking about playing quite a few gangster roles (Mirzapur franchise, Ludo, Extraction and more) Pankaj Tripathi told Mumbai Mirror that his other roles have gotten people confused regarding what to remember. He said, “I agree that I’ve done several gangster roles. But in Gunjan Sexana, I was an army veteran and a father, and it was different. The audience was still reeling from my gangster turn in Mirzapur when Ludo came along, I’m seen so frequently on screen now that people get confused, there is so much to remember.”

Adding that in his upcoming films he is playing a lawyer, a cricket team manager and a layman fighting for his rights, Pankaj Tripathi said, “I guarantee that for the next year, I will not play a gangster.” Guess 2022 will be the year for Mirzapur 3.

While talking about the diverse roles he played till date, Pankaj Tripathi revealed that his most enjoyable role is yet to come. The actor said, “I can’t describe it but I am still searching for it.”

Talking about how 2021 is panning out for him on a professional front, Pankaj Tripathi said, “I was overworked and didn’t even realise it, I got a lot of offers in the span of two-three years and just kept taking them all. It was because I have a background in theatre that I didn’t burn out. Eve during these right months of lockdown I have had three releases, and Mimi, ’83 and Kaagaz are releasing next year so even 2021 is pretty much locked from January to November”

Adding further, the actor said, “I will resume shooting in 2021. I still have a lot of sleep to catch up on. Also, I want to visit my parents in my village as I haven’t been there for a long time due to COVID, I will anyway be in auto pilot mode from January.”

Pankaj Tripathi will also feature in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, ’83, Mumbai Saga and Kaagaz.

