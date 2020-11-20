It’s a known fact that exhibitors all over India are in deep distress right now. Due to the lockdown, they faced huge losses and the situation worsened when even after the re-opening of cinemas, no new big film released. In this state, a lot of single-screen have shutdown permanently and others are on the verge of shutting down. But it seems like David Dhawan’s Coolie No. 1 has come to the rescue.

According to reports Coolie No. 1, starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan, may have a hybrid release i.e. Digital + Theatrical simultaneously. Though multiplexes have already ruled out this idea, reportedly single screen owners don’t mind it.

As per Bollywood Hungama report, “The single screen owners feel that there is no better film than a comedy like Coolie No. 1 to release in cinema halls and get the audiences back in big numbers. While the multiplex associations have put their foot down, the single screen associations are more than happy to screen the film at their property considering the fact that their audience does not have access to the OTT platforms. All the stakeholders – Amazon Prime, Vashu Bhagnani, and Dhawan’s – have shown keen interest in the idea of a hybrid release and are currently exploring the terms and conditions for the release. The final call will be taken by the end of this month,”

Well, considering the situation of the pandemic it seems a perfect plan. While the makers of Coolie No. 1 have a chance to recover their money through OTT release, they can take partial benefit of theatrical release too. And since comedy films tend to do well in single screens, it will be great on that aspect too.

Coolie No. 1 is the official remake of Govinda & Karisma Kapoor starrer cult comedy which released back in 1995. The original was directed by David Dhawan and the remake is also helmed by him.

Coolie No. 1 is slated to release on Christmas weekend this year. The film will stream on Amazon Prime Video.

