Actress Sara Ali Khan calls Varun Dhawan is a brat and a copycat. She also alleges her Coolie No. 1 co-star filches ‘shayari’.

Advertisement

Sara posted a string of pictures on Instagram, which seems to have been taken from the promotions of their upcoming film. In the images, the two young stars flaunt checkered ensembles.

Advertisement

Sara Ali Khan captioned her post with trademark ‘poetic’ elan:

“Varun Dhawan is a brat. Shayari chor, copy cat.

Don’t worry I have more tricks in my hat I’m the OG poetess- you forgot that! @varundvn.” wrote Sara Ali Khan.

Coolie No. 1 is directed by Varun Dhawan’s father David Dhawan. The film is a remake of the Govinda-Karisma Kapoor original the director made in 1995. In the remake, Varun and Sara reprise the lead roles.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan seems to be over the moon after the victory of Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the US presidential elections, going by his post on social media.

Varun posted a string of pictures on Instagram on Sunday morning, wherein he is seen dressed in a US flag print suit paired with a white shirt and red sunglasses.

The actor congratulated President-elect Biden using his character name ‘Kunwar’ from upcoming movie “Coolie No. 1”.

“KUNWAR- BIDEN 2020 Hamare naye dost @joebiden congratulation (congratulations to our new friend.A #presidentno1 #kunwarsaab #coolieno1 coming soon,” Varun wrote in the caption.

Must Read: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh & Ranbir Kapoor To Begin Shooting For New Projects This Month

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube