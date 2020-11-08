This Lockdown has given rise to many new talents amongst all of us. Bollywood celebs are no exceptions. Many actors have come out in open and shared their new talents from their fans. The latest to join this list is actress Sara Ali Khan. She was in a poetic mood on Saturday. She tried writing poetry that she has called Sara ki Shayari.

Advertisement

Sara, who has frequently revealed her poetic streak on social media over the lockdown months, has now shared a self-composition on Instagram, expressing anxiety over the possibility that her poem could be “dismissed” by readers.

Advertisement

Sara Ali Khan’s poem reads: “Lift and Sit, Turn and Twist. Having fun is the gist. Now I can cross this off my list. As Sara ki Shayari was thoroughly missed. Sorry guys I couldn’t resist. Hopefully, my poem won’t be dismissed.”

Well, we must say that Sara Ali Khan indeed is a creative girl. Fans are absolutely loving this new talent of their favourite star and her attempt is definitely not dismissed.

Sara will feature alongside Varun Dhawan in the remake of the 1995 hit film “Coolie No. 1”, which starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead. The David Dhawan directorial is slated for a Christmas release on an OTT platform.

Must Read: Vir Das’ New Rant Video On US Elections Is Hilarious AF, Drop Everything & Watch It Now!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube