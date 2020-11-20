



Style and comfort at the same time is for the lucky ones! And when it comes to bikini, it’s not so simple. But we have two beauties from Bollywood who’ve been rocking it like a pro – Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria. Both the actresses are trending crazy over their recent vacay pics and honestly, we won’t shy away from accepting that they look drool-worthy!

So we thought of coming up with a face-off between the two. For the unversed, Tara is currently enjoying a vacation in the Maldives along with beau Aadar Jain. The actress celebrated her 25th birthday yesterday at an exotic location and the pictures are going viral. Disha too was spotted jetting off to an unknown location (reportedly the Maldives) with rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff.

Tara Sutaria took to her Instagram and shared her sensuous look. The Marjaavaan actress could be seen donning an orange bikini. She paired her outfit with a white cape of sorts as she posed near the blue waters of Maldives. She went sans makeup in her beach baby avatar and raised the temperature like never before. Disha Patani, on the other hand, left no stones unturned either.

Disha Patani yet again oozed oomph in a cyan-blue bikini. The outfit was out of the box with a deep plunging neckline. She seemed to have paired it up with a g-string. She left her long tresses loose and went for minimal nudish shades in her makeup.

Both the actresses left us totally drooling over their looks. Not only was it their attire but the way they posed near the Maldives waters was something worthing taking notes from too.

Which is that bikini babe that left you jaw-dropped with their beautiful look? Disha Patani or Tara Sutaria – choose your pick by voting below.

Polls Who's your pick in this Disha Patani VS Tara Sutaria Fashion Face-Off? Duhh, Disha!

Tara Is The Sitara Here! View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

