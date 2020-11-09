Actress Disha Patani on Sunday treated her fans with her glamorous pictures and videos.

In the short Instagram clip, the Radhe actress is seen flaunting her make-up.

“Sunday morning make-up… glitter and pink’s,” Disha Patani captioned the clip.

Check out Disha Patani’s post below:

She looks gorgeous in a sea-green coloured tank top, teaming up her look with cross locket.

Previously, Disha wore a grey sports bra and black basketball shorts. She was seen taking a mirror selfie. She simply left a blue butterfly emoji. In many cultures, the blue butterfly is a symbol of acceptance, honour, and energy.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha Patani recently wrapped up shooting for “Radhe“, co-starring Salman Khan and Randeep Hooda. The film is directed by Prabhudeva.

Disha also has the starring role in “KTina”, produced by Ekta Kapoor. The film also features Akshay Oberoi and Sunny Singh. Rumours suggest the film could bear shades of Ekta’s life.

