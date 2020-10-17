Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii Turns 20! Ekta Kapoor Gets Nostalgic, See Post

The popular K-soap, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, which made Sakshi Tanwar a household name for her role of the tele-bahu Parvati, clocked 20 years on Friday.

Recalling producing the hit soap, Ekta took to Instagram and posted a video of the title track. “20…#20YearsOfKahaaniGharGharKii,” she captioned the clip.

Ekta’s post made her fans nostalgic.

“I grew up watching this serial,” a user commented.

“So many memories attached to the show,” another one wrote.

“Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii” successfully ran on TV for almost eight years, with over 1660 episodes airing. The show became so popular in Sri Lanka that it was dubbed in Sinhala language and broadcast on television in that nation.

The serial revolves around a Marwari joint family, where Parvati Agarwal is an ideal daughter-in-law and Om Agarwal, essayed by Kiran Karmakar, the ideal son. The show also featured Ali Asgar in the pivotal role of Kamal Agarwal and Anup Soni as Suyash Mehra. Shweta Kawatra became popular as Pallavi Agarwal, though the role was essayed with equal aplomb by Achint Kaur.

Meanwhile, actress Priyanka Choudhary has joined the cast of the show “Yeh Hai Chahatein”. The actress, who was last seen in the TV show “Gathbandhan”, will play a singer in the show. Her character aspires to make it big in the music world.

“I am happy that I got to work in an Ekta Kapoor (producer) show. My dream is coming true,” Priyanka Choudhary said.

Talking about her role, Priyanka Choudhary said: “I play the role of Kirti, a singer, who is very ambitious and wants to become a star singer like Rudraksh in the show. Rudraksh (actor Abrar Qazi) is a star and he is also very talented and ambitious. Kirti wants to become like him.”

“It will be challenging to enter an established show and portray a different character. This is something completely new for me and I look forward to working on it,” she added.

