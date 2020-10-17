Bigg Boss 14: Sorry Shehnaaz Gill, Sidharth Shukla Has Replaced You With Hina Khan As The ‘Champi’ Partner!

BB13 winner Sidharth Shukla, who is a Toofani Senior in the controversial show Bigg Boss 14, has kept alive the tradition of champi, or head massage, in the show.

Punjabi singer Shehnaz Gill was often seen giving Sidharth a “champi” in the 13th season. However, this time it is actress Hina Khan, also a Toofani Senior, who is doing the formality.

Bigg Boss 14 has a new concept of seniors and freshers. Sidharth Shukla along with two other former contestants, Gauahar Khan and Hina, are Toofani Seniors, to guide the freshers.

Currently, in Bigg Boss 14, actress Rubina Dilaik, her husband Abhinav Shukla, model Shehzaad Deol, actress Jasmin Bhasin and playback singer Kumar Sanu’s son Jaan Kumar Sanu are nominated for eviction.

Punjabi singer Sara Gurpal became the first eviction of the show.

Meanwhile, Koimoi has exclusively learnt that Sidharth Shukla’s stay has been extended in the house. While Gauahar Khana and Hina Khan will be leaving soon, makers have decided to make the Dil Se Dil Tak actor stay for another few days. The decision has been taken keeping in mind the huge TRPs that the BB13 winner has minted for the show.

“Sidharth Shukla is doing exactly what was expected out of him. Not only his massive fan base, but his equations in the house are garnering the masala that Bigg Boss 14 makers were seeking for. Initially, he was planned to stay for the same period as Hina and Gauahar. But now Colors wants to churn out the most that they can. It’s a win-win for fans,” our sources revealed.

