It is still hard to believe that Sushant Singh Rajput is no more between us. A shining star, who many looked up to and who was one of the best actors of the Bollywood industry passed away a few months back. Many things have changed since then, but the void he left is still there.

Even after so many months of SSR’s death, a lot of debates and controversies continue to make headlines. There were so many theories revolving around his death that somewhere fans still wonder if he really committed suicide or not? Now, you must be wondering why are we talking about Sushant today? Well, we are going to tell you about the last film he was offered before he left for his heavenly abode.

As you are reading this, the CBI, NCB, and ED continue with their probe in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput case. Now, the late actor’s talent manager Uday Singh Gauri has made an important revelation in a statement that has submitted to the Mumbai Police, ED, and the CBI. This is regarding the last film that was offered to him.

Gauri has stated that the film was based on the ISI, 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai, and Ajmal Kasab. He further added about calling Sushant Singh Rajput on June 13 to discuss the same in a conference meeting with filmmakers Ramesh Taurani and Nikhil Advani. According to sources, the late actor talked to them for about seven minutes. The Dil Bechara star’s call records already show Gauri calling him multiple times on the same day. For the unversed, he died the next day on June 14.

Uday Singh Gauri has also added in his statement that Sushant was supposed to discuss the film’s details with Taurani and Advani once again on June 15 through a conference call. According to him, Nikhil Advani had earlier already narrated the plan for the film to SSR. Earlier, the forensic team of AIIMS had analyzed the late actor’s death and ruled out any foul play in the same. This report was, however, not accepted by any of his family members and lawyer Vikas Singh.

Well, our heartbreaks to even think about anything related to Sushant Singh Rajput. One thing that can never change is the feeling of millions of fans who miss their favourite actor.

