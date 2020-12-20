Paparazzi’s favourite Taimur turns 4 today. Mum Kareena Kapoor Khan just shared the cutest wish for his little son on Instagram with a beautiful caption and unseen pictures of Tim. Soha Ali Khan, Anil Kapoor and Dia Mirza reacted to the picture too.

Advertisement

Kareena has been quite active on social media ever since she joined Instagram and often shares pictures of her little Nawab on the photo-sharing website.

Advertisement

Wishing Taimur on Instagram, Kareena Kapoor Khan captioned it, “My child… I’m happy at four you have such determination, dedication and focus on what you want to do… which is now picking up the haystack and feeding the cow… God bless you my hardworking boy… but on the way, don’t forget to taste the snow, pluck flowers, jump up and down, climb trees and ofcourse eat all your cake…❤️”

Kareena Kapoor Khan continued, “Chase your dreams and keep your chin up my boy… but above all else… do everything in your life that makes you smile. No one can or ever will love you more than your Amma ❤️❤️ Happy Birthday Son… My Tim 🎈🎈”

Reacting to Kareena Kapoor Khan’s birthday wish for son, Soha Ali Khan commented, “Happy birthday Tim Tim!!”. Anil Kapoor left emojis, “❤️🤗”. Dia Mirza also wished the little Nawab and commented, “Happy Birthday Tim 💕💕💕💕”.

Maasi Karisma Kapoor also commented on the picture and wrote, “Happy birthday to my little jaan 💖💖💖”.

Soha Ali Khan also took to her Instagram to wish Taimur on his 4th birthday and shared pictures with daughter Inaya and captioned it, “Happy birthday Tim Tim 🎉 My big brother – four today and for always❤️ @kareenakapoorkhan”

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan is expecting her second child with her husband Saif Ali Khan and her due date is somewhere around March. We can’t wait for Taimur to celebrate his next birthday with his own sibling!

Happy birthday, little Tim!

Must Read: Shahid Kapoor To Unite With Vijay Sethupathi In A ‘Never Seen Before Role’ For Raj & DK’s Upcoming Web Series?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube