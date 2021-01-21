We all know the pain we went through when it was announced that Chris Evans was wearing the Captain America suit one last time in Avengers: Endgame. We even secretly wished it wasn’t true. But it was. Now as we all are still dealing with the fact, the rumour mill churned faster and spilled that Chris might just be making his comeback as Steve in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While the number of projects he is in talks for remain a constant point of debate, the latest gossip is one you will come to the edge of your seat for. Read on to know what that it and sit before you so that.

Captain America aka Chris Evans is reported to be a part of at least 3 new MCU projects. It is being said that he is on advanced talks with the studio bosses to make a comeback to his shining suit. And adding to the excitement and good shock is the update today which says his comeback is something to do with Wolverine, read more.

If a report by We Got This Covered is to go by, Chris Evans will play Captain America against Wolverine. Yes you, read that right, Steve will be pitched against Logan and the two will lock horns on the screen. The news also comes in at a time when the studio has revealed that they are sketching out a plan to include the X-Men boss in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But only time will tell if it’s a wise decision to pitch him against an Avenger in the first go.

Meanwhile, talking about how Chris Evans‘ Captain America will meet Wolverine, Daniel Richtman has the tea. As per the insider, Cap will travel back in time after the events of Avengers: Endgame to meet Peggy Carter. Now there are no details as to which era will the two clash in. But if Richtman’s guess is to go by, it much be the ’60s or ’70s. The details about the other two films are still safe under the wraps.

Now that is an update of the day, isn’t it? Tell us how excited are you for this in the comments section below. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

