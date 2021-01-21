Hollywood actress Dakota Johnson has confessed that she suffered a panic attack while preparing for her first singing scene on the set of her upcoming film, Our Friend.

Advertisement

The actress made the confession when she virtually joined “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon“, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Advertisement

“That was so scary,” Dakota Johnson told Jimmy Fallon.

Dakota Johnson said, “Singing in front of people is actually so terrifying for me. And we had to shoot the scene where you don’t even really see me. The camera’s in the back of… you can’t even really tell what’s going on, and I was meant to be performing in community theatre. And they hit playback of my voice, my vocal recording, and called ‘Action’,”

“And it was like I had a panic attack that manifested in all the ways that it does, that it can, so, like, I just took off running. Running, like around the theatre, around backstage. I was running around, and then just started laughing hysterically, and everyone on the crew’s like, ‘What’s she doing?’ Running around, laughing and then just stopped moving and started crying. It was like extreme flight mode,” Dakota Johnson continued.

Our Friend is based on a true story, and the film follows a couple, Nicole and Matthew Teague, as they confront an uncertain future after Nicole is diagnosed with terminal cancer.

The film stars Oscar-winner Casey Affleck as Matthew and Jason Segel as close friend Dane Faucheux.

Must Read: Jamie Lynn Finally Clarifies Her ‘Cat Killer’ Comment About Tesla & Elon Musk



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube