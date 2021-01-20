



Hollywood diva Salma Hayek looked every inch stunning flaunting her hourglass body in a black bikini.

Hayek on Tuesday night posted two pictures on Instagram. The first image features the 54-year-old diva sitting in water on a beach while in the second photo she is seen doing the yoga pose Sukhasana at the same spot.

She completes her look with red tinted lips.

“We need to keep our cool. Hay que mantener la calma #instamood #calm,” she wrote as the caption for the picture, which currently has over 1.7 million likes.

Salma will next be seen in “The Eternals”, which also stars Angelina Jolie, Madden, Kit Harington, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Barry Keoghan and Don Lee.

The film is about beings with superpowers called The Celestials, and their villainous adversaries, The Deviants, in a war set millions of years ago.

Earlier, Salma Hayek revealed that she is disappointed with the delay of The Eternals, and shared inside pictures of the trailer that the star used while filming her superhero project.

Salma posted pictures on Instagram to reveal how she channeled her creativity.

“If we had not had the COVID-19 epidemic, Eternals would have hit the cinemas today. Since I cannot yet share with you the trailer of the movie, I will share with you pictures of my trailer while shooting the movie. P.s. I decorated it myself,” Hayek wrote with the pictures.

