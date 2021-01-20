Avengers: Endgame was the multi-starrer of our dreams. From Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Robert Downey Jr (Iron Man) to Chris Evans (Captain America) – we saw all-out superheroes unite to defeat Thanos. Amongst others who played integral roles, was Jeremy Renner. He plays the role of Hawkeye/ Clint Barton in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Previously, Koimoi has revealed to you about the massive paycheque that the leading stars took home. Robert Downey Jr earned a hefty sum of $75 million for his role as Iron Man. Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Josh Brolin and others too raked in huge.

But do you know how much Jeremy Renner took home for his role as Hawkeye? The actor made his debut in the MCU with Thor (2011). It is reported that he took home around $3 million by the time he signed The Avengers (2012). With each new instalment, there was a further increase in money.

For Avengers: Endgame, the star made a whopping salary of $15 million. It is said that this is the highest amount Jeremy has ever received for any role!

Meanwhile, Marvel Studios is now all set to come up with the Hawkeye series. It stars Jeremy Renner, Hailee Steinfeld, Vera Farmiga and Florence Pugh.

For the longest time, there were rumours around Hailee being a part of the project. However, she confirmed it only last month.

In a conversation with Entertainment Tonight, Hailee Steinfeld finally spilt the beans on her role in Hawkeye and shooting with Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton. “I can’t wait for people to see how we are interpreting this character through the comics and in our own sort of ways,” she said.

Talking about her role, Steinfeld added, “She’s so smart and witty and quick and her physical ability to do so many things is through the roof.”

