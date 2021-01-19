Ever since Avengers: Endgame was released, fans have been expecting that Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evan return swiftly in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Iron Man and Captain America are considered to be heart and soul of the shared MCU, as they played important roles in the almost all of the Infinity Saga.

As previously reported, Downey Jr has confirmed that he won’t be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And last week, it was reported that Evans had entered talks return in at least one future MCU projects, however, it is not confirmed yet.

The report led many fans to come up with theories as to how Steve Rogers could make his grand return in the MCU. A new fan theory, as claimed by Screen Rant, Rogers will join the Avenger’s battle against the incoming Kang the Conqueror in The Avengers 5. Reports claimed that Jonathan Majors has been cast to play the role of the time-travelling villain, who will appear in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

According to the fan theory, Kang the Conqueror is too big and dangerous of a villain to be limited to a one-off battle with Ant-Man and Wasp. To take him down, Steve Rogers will be roped in from one of Avengers: Endgame’s many timelines to aid them in the fight. When using the Quantum Realm, technically, it would not affect the emotional impact of his last appearance in the Avengers series. The story could also move forward with why Captain America isn’t an old man when he appears next in the MCU films.

While the fan theory seems too intriguing, it remains to be seen whether the studio is bringing Chris Evans for the upcoming film.

So what do you think about the new fan theory of bringing back Captain America in the upcoming MCU films? Let us know in the comments.

