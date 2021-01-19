Supermodel Gigi Hadid and singer Zayn Malik turned parents to a sweet baby girl in September 2020. Now, Gigi had taken to Twitter and revealed that she was pregnant in January 2020 and even walked the ramp when the ‘bun was in the oven.’ Yes, the stunning beauty slayed at the Paris Fashion Week while pregnant.

Advertisement

This revelation took place when a Twitter user asked the model if she was pregnant when she walked the ramp for Jacquemus Menswear’s Paris Fashion Week show last year. Scroll down to know her answer, as well as what she craved during her pregnancy.

Advertisement

Replying to the question whether she walked the ramp pregnant, Gigi Hadid revealed in the affirmative. She added that she got to know about her pregnancy a day before she wore a bold sheer gown and walked the ramp for Tom Ford AW20 Show in February 2020. The model tweeted, “Yes, I found out the day before the Tom Ford show (Exploding head) I was so nauseous backstage (Smiling face with open mouth and cold sweat) but I learned I could kinda control it if I continuously ate, so my mom would pack me snacks before each show (Baguette bread Cheese) wedge bless”

Yes, I found out the day before the Tom Ford show 🤯 I was so nauseous backstage 😅 but I learned I could kinda control it if I continuously ate, so my mom would pack me snacks before each show 🥖 🧀 bless https://t.co/JIRLGnBgvJ — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) January 18, 2021

Another user commented on this thread asking Gigi Hadid what her favourite pregnancy craving was. The model replied, “It went it waves. Everything bagels/ extra cream cheese (Bagel) triple chunk brownies (Chocolate bar) for breakfast- sourdough toast & tomato olive oil salad w lots of salt and pepper lol … and Z’s ribs (Drooling face) w fries (French fries) Random.”

Adding further, the model wrote in her next tweet, “Also arugula salads !!! But during fashion month in Europe it was hard to find bagels so I ate mostly bread & Dutch cheese (Smiling face) (except for in London, Taylor gave me bagels (Pleading face)) Backstage at Burberry was the hardest day with the nausea, I remember.”

Taking to Instagram, Gigi Hadid shared a series of pictures and video from her one-year-old Jacquemus show. Revealing she was pregnant then, the model wrote, “A year ago, today @jacquemus ! My baby girl (peanut emoji) was in there”

Gigi Hadid had recently taken to her Instagram stories and shared pics of her and Zayn Malik’s 4-month-old child. Baby ZiGiwas wearing a Gucci couture and looked super adorable. The mommy shielded the baby’s face from her followers, though.

Must Read: Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin’s Wedding To Be Planned By Ex-Wife Gwyneth Paltrow?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube