It was in April last year when Chris Hemsworth and Russo brothers collaboration with Extraction have streaming giant Netflix their biggest project across. The film majorly set in India topped all possible charts and went on to be a massive success story. While we speak, the OTT giant with the maverick filmmaker duo is busy sketching the sequel. The director of the film Sam Hargrave has now decided to open up on the same. Read on to know what update the two have to offer below.

Advertisement

Popularly known as the Extraction 2 right now, the sequel was announced earlier, but the pandemic was turning out to be a roadblock. The makers confirmed many things of which the massive scale was one. Now as we inch closer to the progress in production, the makers are spilling more beans about it.

Advertisement

As per We Got This Covered, Sam Hargrave who is eager to get back on sets, revealed that he will begin filming later this year. He said that Joe Russo is right now busy scripting the film. The filmmaker, while on that had revealed that the action standard is set to go a notch higher.

Sam Hargrave said, “That’s still the case, COVID-pending. That’s kind of everyone’s little caveat right now, but we’re moving forward on it as if we’re shooting in the fall. Joe Russo is still finalizing the script. We’re all excited to read it. I’ve read different iterations, but I’m excited to read what he turns in. We’re all looking forward to getting back in the saddle and hopefully bringing another action-packed adventure in the Extraction universe.”

Sam Hargrave also spoke about the plan to create a universe with many characters packing some solid punches. He added, “So, as far as my personal involvement, I would like to be as involved as possible but I also don’t want to be greedy. There’s a lot of other super talented filmmakers out there who would have very unique visions and would bring something new and fresh to the franchise that I would be excited to see as a fan. Hopefully, we get to do the second one with all the same team and really establish the franchise, if you will. But from there I would love to see, as a fan of cinema, other young directors who, again, can push the level of action.”

How excited are you for Extraction sequel? Let us know in the comments section below.

Must Read: Jared Leto Calls Zack Snyder A ‘Madman’ For Good Reason

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube