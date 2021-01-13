Hollywood consists of many A-list superstar siblings including Australian actors Chris Hemsworth and Liam Hemsworth. They are indeed one of the hottest siblings in the West and on the occasion of Liam’s 31st birthday, the Thor actor has shared a childhood picture of the two which is winning the internet.

Advertisement

It’s such a cute picture of the two from their childhood where both Chris and Liam are wearing matching yellow polo-neck t-shirts with black boxer shorts.

Advertisement

Chris Hemsworth took to his Instagram to wish brother Liam Hemsworth and wrote, “Happy birthday @liamhemsworth this photo was taken 3 years ago today, damn time flys but you haven’t changed a bit”

Isn’t that one cute picture of the two? Aww!

Meanwhile, last night Netflix released a promo of all the movies and shows that are going to come on the OTT platform in 2021 including Chris Hemsworth’s Escape.

Also, a while ago, the Thor actor collaborated with actress Kriti Kharbanda for a webisode on holistic wellbeing and the interactive session.

Kriti took to Instagram and shared the news. She captioned her post, “The second webisode details on how @ChrisHemsworth achieves holistic wellbeing with a unique yet simple approach. The approach involves three key elements that changed Chris’s life forever. But what are those three elements?”

Chris Hemsworth is the international brand ambassador for the Australian wellness brand while Kriti Kharbanda did an event with the brand last year.

Last year, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Chris were part of the closing session of the TEDCountdown on October 10. There they discussed climate change and how individuals and communities can contribute to shaping a better future.

What are your thoughts on Chris Hemsworth’s birthday wish for brother Liam Hemsworth? Tell us in the comments below.

Text Input : IANS

Must Read: When Jennifer Aniston Dissed Marvel Movies & Called Them ‘Diminishing’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube