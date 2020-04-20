Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth had a relationship which witnessed several ups and downs. The couple grabbed the limelight too often but not always for good reasons. After tying the knot in 2018, they parted their ways recently and despite putting the full stop to the relation, there’s still a sour taste in the mouth of two families. Don’t you believe it? Take a look at what Liam’s brother Chris Hemsworth has to say on the entire matter.

Recently, during one of his talks, Chris Hemsworth spoke about his brother’s return to Australia, at home. He also spoke about his fitness regime and made a cryptic statement on Liam-Miley’s relation. Also, Liam had his take on his beautiful life in Australia. Both were talking to News.com.au.

Speaking about Liam’s fitness regime, Chris said, “I think he’s done it. Did you see the Men’s Health cover? I thought, ‘Not bad kid. Not bad.’ He’s out there training and staying fit, and back in Australia doing his thing.” He further made a statement on brother’s divorce by quoting, “It’s Australian living, I guess. We got him out of Malibu!”.

“This last six months, honestly, for keeping my head level and just staying balanced, I’d say exercise has been big for me,” Liam was quoted saying about his life during the past six months.

Meanwhile, Chris Hemsworth recently shared about his experience of shooting in India. He mentioned it as an 0″overwhelming” because of the positivity and enthusiasm that he experienced while filming the upcoming Netflix film “Extraction” in the country.

“I loved shooting in India. The people were incredible. I didn’t realise how popular the Marvel films were in India. So that was, at times, overwhelming,” Hemsworth told IANS during a special video call before the release of his Netflix movie.

