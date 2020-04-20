Will Box Office Decide If Black Widow Stays In The MCU’S Phase 4 After Her Standalone Movie?

Disney has postponed the release of Scarlett Johansson starrer Black Widow, which was slated for release on 4th May 2020 to November 2020. MCU’s Phase 4 has moved back by one date, each film taking over a spot previously occupied by another film. Now that the Black Widow’s release is pushed, it means now fans have to wait to know the fate of Natasha Romanoff in the MCU.

Natasha died in Avengers: Endgame and now she’s coming back in a prequel in November. So the wait just keeps getting longer to know if she will “stay” back? MCU fans were disappointed that it took so long to make a Black Widow movie, and then that the character died in Endgame before getting a solo movie. However, the question arises what if her solo movie turns out to be a bigger success than expected. Will Marvel keep the original Avenger in its phase four!

Before the outcome of Avengers: Endgame, fans didn’t expect Black Widow to die because they knew her standalone movie was coming. But after seeing Natasha sacrificing herself in Endgame it was assumed that Natasha’s prequel movie’s storyline would have happened sometime between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War. According to the comics, that’s when Natasha tries to complicate her past.

But fans wonder why kill Black Widow in the first place and leave fans in confusion about her solo movie’s future? Yes, Black Widow died and came back into the comics. But comics didn’t deal very well with laws of life and death.

One can’t deny that the Black Widow was more realistic and down to earth than her compatriots. The writers of Avengers Endgame reported that Natasha’s death gave her character a satisfying arc: She started out as only looking out for herself and ended up sacrificing herself for the greater good. Besides, some crew members working on the movie demanded that she die, as they didn’t want to rob her of that dramatic moment, and even make fans feel cheated.

The greatest motivator of all in Hollywood in keeping any character alive is always money. It’s very unlikely that a Marvel movie can fail at the box office now. So what if the Black Widow does wonders at the box office? Will they be bringing her back to the MCU or a new Black Widow will replace Natasha Romanoff? Well, only phase 4 will tell.

