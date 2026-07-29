Spider-Man: Brand New Day China Box Office: Beats Avatar: Fire And Ash’s Pre-Sales( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Spider-Man: Brand New Day ends its final pre-sales day in China. The movie has surpassed the entire pre-sales collection of James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash at the box office in China. It has registered the biggest pre-sales total for comic book movies since Avengers: Endgame and Infinity War. Keep scrolling for more.

The movie is on track to earn massive box-office numbers in its opening weekend. The upcoming Spider-Man movie has received positive reviews from critics so far and has debuted with a 90% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. There has been a lot of anticipation for the movie, which was released in China on Tuesday.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day wraps up its 11th & final day of pre-sales

Destin Daniel Cretton-helmed Spider-Man: Brand New Day completes 11 days of pre-sales with solid numbers. According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Spider-Man’s movie ended its pre-sales run with a $18.1 million box-office collection in China. All 160k screenings were booked to play it on Wednesday, the opening day, with the widest release for any comic book movie post-COVID.

Wednesday to Sunday pre-sales breakdown

Wednesday, opening day – $12.6 million

Thursday, day 2 – $2 million

Friday, day 3 – $1.1 million

Saturday, day 4 – $1.8 million

Sunday, day 5 – $530k

Total – $18.1 million

Beats Avatar: Fire and Ash’s entire pre-sales total in China

The report further reveals that Brand New Day has surpassed Avatar: Fire and Ash’s $12.9 million pre-sales total at the China box office as the 4th biggest pre-sales post-COVID for Hollywood, only under Zootopia 2’s $44.6 million, F9’s $30.1 million, and Avatar: The Way of Water‘s $23 million.

It is also the biggest pre-sales total since Avengers: Endgame’s $116.1 million and Avengers: Infinity War’s $66.7 million. Brand New Day’s pre-sales total is already far higher than Deadpool & Wolverine’s $8.6 million and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’s $7.4 million opening-day collections.

Spider-Man 4’s preview collection in China

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has recorded the 3rd biggest Tuesday previews post-COVID for Hollywood in China. It has collected $3.7 million over 10k screenings at the box office in China. Brand New Day could also join F9 and Zootopia 2 as the only Hollywood films post-COVID to reach $100 million in opening weekend box office in China.

Tom Holland-led Spider-Man: Brand New Day has been released in China today, July 29.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: The Odyssey India Box Office Day 11: Needs Less Than 11 Crore To Become Christopher Nolan’s No. 1 Grosser

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News