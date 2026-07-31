Spider-Man Brand New Day Hindi Box Office Day 2 (Early Trends): Much Higher Than Spider-Man: No Way Home’s 2-Day Total! ( Photo Credit – YouTube )

Superhero films have officially taken over India, and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day is creating history with its phenomenal numbers. While the film has already surpassed the 100 crore club in all languages in India, it is inching towards the 40 crore mark with its dubbed Hindi version as well! In 48 hours, the film stands at a net collection of 40 – 40.5 crore in Hindi in India.

After delivering a staggering 22.50 crore net opening in Hindi alone, the superhero extravaganza has maintained a very strong grip on Day 2 (Friday) as well with its Hindi version. In fact, it is very close to surpassing the entire lifetime collection of the last film of the Spider-Man franchise!

Spider-Man Brand New Day Hindi Box Office Day 2 Estimates

On the second day, Friday, 31 July, Spider-Man Brand New Day earned in the range of 17 – 18 crore with its Hindi dubbed version! Running across 7100 shows in Hindi in India, with 2D and 3D formats, the film pulled in an extraordinary 90% occupancy on day 2.

To put this madness into perspective, Tom Holland‘s 2-day Hindi collection for Brand New Day is a 203% higher (more than 3x) compared to what his previous blockbuster, Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), collected in its first 48 hours in Hindi. Spider-Man: No Way Home earned 8.27 crore on day 1, followed by 4.95 crore on day 2. In two days, the film earned a total of 13.22 crore only with its Hindi version!

Spider-Man: No Way Home wrapped up its lifetime theatrical run in Hindi at 52.52 crore. Standing firmly at 40 – 40.5 crore in just two days, Spider-Man: Brand New Day needs only 12 – 12.5 crore to officially dethrone its predecessor’s lifetime Hindi total. With Saturday and Sunday ahead, the film will smash through No Way Home’s lifetime record within its first 72 hours!

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Check out the day-wise collection breakdown of Spider-Man: Brand New Day in India.

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