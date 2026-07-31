Jana Neta Box Office Day 8: Inching Towards The Hit Mark! ( Photo Credit – YouTube )

Thalapathy Vijay’s political action saga Jana Neta, the Hindi dubbed version of Jana Nayagan, has successfully completed its extended first week at the domestic box office. Despite facing stiff competition and the usual weekday drop-offs, the film has shown steady hold in the Hindi belt, establishing itself as a reliable earner!

With its 8-day collections, the total Hindi net tally stands at 13.6 crore in India. This means that Thalapathy Vijay is just 4.4 crore away from hitting the 18 crore mark, which would officially crown the film as the 2nd Hit film of Hindi cinema in 2026!

Jana Neta Box Office Day 8

On the 8th day, Thursday, July 30, Jana Neta earned 45 lakh, with an occupancy of around 10% across a total show count of 2,023 shows in India. This is a drop from the previous day, but hopefully, the film will yet again pick up over the second weekend.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown of the political action drama at the box office (Hindi Domestic Net Collection).

Day 1: 1.75 crore

Day 2: 1.85 crore

Day 3: 2.7 crore

Day 4: 3.35 crore

Day 5: 1.25 crore

Day 6: 1.25 crore

Day 7: 1 crore

Day 8: 45 lakh

Total: 13.6 crore

Sitting at 13.60 crore, Jana Neta needs just 4.40 crore more to cross 100% profit mark at the box office, bringing the second hit film of Hindi Cinema this year, after Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2.

If the second weekend manages a reasonable jump, especially in single screens where Thalapathy Vijay’s star power has pushed the film to hold a firm pace, the Hindi version of Jana Nayagan might surely be a hit, which will be a pleasant surprise for the box office!

Jana Neta Box Office Summary

Check out the breakdown of the film at the box office for the Hindi version!

India Net Collection: 13.6 crore

India Gross Collection: 16.04

Budget: 9 crore

Profit: 4.6 crore

ROI%: 51.11%

Verdict: Success

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Check out the day-wise worldwide collection breakdown of Jana Nayagan.

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