Thalapathy Vijay’s Post-COVID Box Office Collection! (Photo Credit: Instagram/Youtube)

Thalapathy Vijay is playing his last innings at the box office. Jana Nayagan marks his final film as he transitions into his political career. H Vinoth’s directorial may not be achieving milestones, as expected. But it has helped the superstar become the first lead Tamil actor to hit the 1000 crore feat post-COVID. Scroll below for a detailed report!

Thalpathy Vijay at the post-COVID box office in India

The post-pandemic journey began with Beast, which collected 130.25 crore net in its domestic run. Then came Varisu, which moved past the 175 crore mark, bringing in 178.14 crore net. The 2023 action thriller, Leo, is Thalpathy Vijay’s highest-grossing film in the post-COVID era, with a lifetime total of whopping 341.04 crore.

The Greatest Of All Time ranks second, but it witnessed a disappointing fate due to its high budget, despite earning 252.71 crore. The latest release, Jana Nayagan, has collected 143.4 crore net. It isn’t witnessing the kind of response one expected as a worthy farewell, as viewers aren’t happy with H Vinoth’s direction.

All in all, Thalapathy Vijay released 6 films in the post-COVID era. The total collection stands at 1045.54 crore, making him the first Tamil star in lead to hit the 1000 crore milestone.

Take a look at the Indian box office collection of Vijay’s post-COVID releases (net):

Beast – 130.25 crore

Varisu – 178.14 crore

Leo – 341.04 crore

The Greatest Of All Time – 252.71 crore

Jana Nayagan – 143.4 crore

Total – 1045.54 crore

Thalapathy Vijay beats Rajinikanth!

Veteran actor Rajinikanth is also aiming to touch the 1000 crore feat with his upcoming release, Jailer 2. With four releases, his post-COVID total has reached 887.22 crore. He needs another 112.78 crore in the kitty to join the league of Vijay.

Check out Rajinikanth’s performance at the post-pandemic box office (net earnings):

Annaatthe – 106.77 crore

Jailer – 348.55 crore

Vettaiyan – 146.89 crore

Coolie – 285.01 crore

Total – 887.22 crore

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