Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Day 47 Update! (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari, and Vedang Raina starrer Main Vaapas Aaunga witnessed a noteworthy run at the box office, in a true sense. After an underwhelming opening week, Imtiaz Ali’s directorial turned the tables. It is inches away from recovering the complete budget, but the end is near. Scroll below for the day 47 update!

Close to completing seven weeks in India

According to estimates, Main Vaapas Aaunga collected only 6 lakh on day 47. The show count has decreased significantly, but it is still earning on the lower end. In fact, the romantic period drama is still bringing in better figures than Alpha, which is commendable.

The cumulative total at the Indian box office lands at 64.94 crore net. It looked like Imtiaz Ali was finally heading to deliver a success. But unfortunately, he’s missed the mark, yet again.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 12.25 crore

Week 2: 22.55 crore

Week 3: 17.45 crore

Week 4: 7.85 crore

Week 5: 3.02 crore

Week 6: 1.32 crore

Day 43: 7 lakh

Day 44: 14 lakh

Day 45: 18 lakh

Day 46: 5 lakh

Day 47: 6 lakh

Total: 64.94 crore

It’s a losing affair!

Main Vaapas Aaunga is made on a high budget of 70 crore. Despite its glorious run of seven weeks, Diljit Dosanjh starrer has fallen short of 5.06 crore and will wrap up as a losing affair in India.

Sharvari and Vedang Raina co-starrer will wrap up as the 8th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026, ahead of Pati Patni Aur Woh Do and Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.

Main Vaapas Aaunga Worldwide Box Office Day 47 Summary

Budget: 70 crore

India net: 64.94 crore

Budget recovery: 92.77%

India gross: 76.62 crore

Overseas gross: 21.83 crore

Worldwide gross: 98.45 crore

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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