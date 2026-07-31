Spider-Man Brand New Day India Box Office Day 2 (Early Trends): Tom Holland Shatters Avengers Endgame’s Record! ( Photo Credit – YouTube )

Tom Holland’s American superhero film Spider-Man: Brand New Day is roaring in India and has officially ignited absolute madness in the theaters with its 2-day box office collection! The film has managed to surpass the 100 crore mark in India and is looking at an enormous four-day weekend that would create a 200+ crore historic weekend in India.

Fastest 100 Crore Hollywood Film In India!

Marvel Cinematic Universe’s latest spectacle has shown zero signs of slowing down on its first Friday. In fact, it is the fastest 100 crore Hollywood film in India, surpassing Avengers: Endgame‘s record, which was the fastest 100 crore Hollywood film.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Day 2 Estimates

Avengers: Endgame earned almost 104 crore at the Indian Box Office in 2 days. Meanwhile,as per the early estimates, Spider-Man: Brand New Day stands at 111 – 112 crore in two days! On Friday, July 31, day 2, the film earned in the range of 50 – 51 crore at the box office, which is a slight drop from the opening day’s 61 crore.

Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Sadie Sink, the MCU superhero film registered an exceptional overall occupancy of 64.8% across a staggering 16,902 shows in India. With Saturday and Sunday yet to unfold, the film is sitting in a prime position to shatter the all-time opening weekend record for a Hollywood film in India.

The film is all set to enter the top 5 highest-grossing Hollywood films in India once it finishes the first weekend at the box office. In all probability, it will surpass Avatar: Fire & Ash’s lifetime box office collection.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Hollywood films at the Indian Box Office (Net Collection).

Avatar: The Way Of Water: 390.6 crore Avengers: Endgame: 373.22 crore Avengers: Infinity War: 227.43 crore Spider-Man: No Way Home: 212 crore Avatar: Fire And Ash: 190.5 crore The Jungle Book: 188 crore The Lion King: 150.09 crore Avatar: 141.25 crore Mufasa: The Lion King: 135.35 crore Deadpool & Wolverine: 135 crore

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Check out the day-wise collection breakdown of Spider-Man: Brand New Day in India.

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