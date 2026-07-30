The Odyssey North America Box Office: Inches Away from Surpassing Oppenheimer (Photo Credit: Universal Pictures)

The Odyssey has not even been in theaters for 15 days in North America. It is already inches away from beating Oppenheimer as Christopher Nolan’s all-time third-highest-grossing film. It is crossing $400 million at the North American box office next week. It is tracking to have a splendid run at the domestic box office, depending on how well it holds up against Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

The Odyssey is inches away from hitting $350 million in North America

The first epic ever directed by Christopher Nolan is earning epic box-office numbers in North America. The Matt Damon starrer collected a massive $16.4 million on its second Tuesday at the box office in North America. It has a stellar hold at the box office, dropping just 23.5% from last Tuesday, recording the biggest 2nd Tuesday ever for R-rated films, beating Deadpool & Wolverine‘s $13.4 million.

The Odyssey has also registered the biggest second Tuesday ever in Christopher Nolan‘s career. It is the 8th biggest 2nd Tuesday of all time at the North American box office. According to Box Office Mojo, the film hit $320.6 million at the North American box office. It is around $30 million short of hitting the $350 million mark domestically.

Set to beat Oppenheimer’s box office total in North America

According to Box Office Mojo, The Odyssey is inches away from beating Oppenheimer’s domestic haul, a notable feat. For the unversed, Oppenheimer was released in 2023. It is the third-highest-grossing biopic at the North American box office and a top-grossing R-rated movie, with seven Oscar wins.

Christopher Nolan-helmed Oppenheimer collected $330.1 million in its lifetime at the North American box office, becoming his third-highest-grossing film all time. The Odyssey is just $10 million away from beating Oppenheimer and breaking into Nolan’s all-time top 3 grossers at the North American box office. It will achieve this in a record time of below 15 days. The Odyssey was released on July 17, and it has raked in $683.18 million worldwide.

Box office summary

Domestic – $320.6 million

International – $362.6 million

Worldwide – $683.2 million

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