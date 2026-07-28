Spider-Man: Brand New Day Early Reviews Out: Critics Call It The Best Spider-Man Movie Ever

It’s almost time for the release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day! Starring Tom Holland as the friendly neighborhood superhero, it marks his fourth standalone film for the character. Ahead of its release, the makers hosted a star-studded premiere in Los Angeles. The film had its first-ever premiere, and the first audience came away floored. It also marks the return of Tom Holland’s Peter Parker four years after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home. As the trailers have already revealed, Peter is going through an emotional phase in his life, as no one remembers him anymore, including MJ (played by Zendaya). One might have wondered how the makers could top what they did with No Way Home. However, the critics’ reactions prove they have floored the audience with this one, too.

Check out Spider-Man Early Reviews

While fans are eager to watch the film, slated for release in India on 30th July, critics who attended the premiere took to social media to rave about it. Many critics lauded the film, calling it ‘the best Spider-Man film to date,’ and praised Tom Holland’s performance.

George Mckay took to X and wrote, “#SpiderManBrandNewDay is a spectacular love letter to Spider-Man as a character and the world surrounding him. Tom Holland, Zendaya and especially scene-stealer Sadie Sink blend together to make inarguably the best Spider-Man movie to date. The MCU is back and better than ever.”

#SpiderManBrandNewDay is a spectacular love letter to Spider-Man as a character and the world surrounding him. Tom Holland, Zendaya and especially scene-stealer Sadie Sink blend together to make inarguably the best Spider-Man movie to date. The MCU is back and better than ever. pic.twitter.com/aFt3q8nJXk — george mckay (@madandbroke) July 28, 2026

Spider-Man: Brand New Day blew critic Adam Hlaváč’s mind. “My flabber has been ghasted. I loved #SpiderManBrandNewDay! Destin Daniel Cretton and Tom Holland put their hearts and souls into this thing, and it pays off HUGE! This movie is going to be massive and we’re going to be talking about it for a while. I was floored by how well everything is balanced – emotion, humor, action, practical vs visual effects, score, and the cinematography. This felt so handmade, even with some of the massive set pieces and is filled to the top with heart. This was absolutely worth the wait,” he wrote.

My flabber has been ghasted. I loved #SpiderManBrandNewDay! Destin Daniel Cretton and Tom Holland put their hearts and souls into this thing, and it pays off HUGE! This movie is going to be massive and we’re going to be talking about it for a while. I was floored by how well… pic.twitter.com/lO0I9thr3m — Adam Hlaváč (@adamhlavac) July 28, 2026

Germain Lussier admitted he got emotional after watching Spider-Man: Brand New Day. “Don’t mind me. I’m just sitting here crying after watching #SpidermanBrandNewDay. It’s a massive movie that balances like 5 different through lines in equal measure, each better than the last. It can feel a little overwhelming but it all comes together so beautifully it works,” he wrote.

Don’t mind me. I’m just sitting here crying after watching #SpidermanBrandNewDay



It’s a massive movie that balances like 5 different through lines in equal measure, each better than the last. It can feel a little overwhelming but it all comes together so beautifully it works. pic.twitter.com/5dHvcF58Sk — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) July 28, 2026

Erik Davis added, “Destin Daniel Cretton’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day injects a ferocious energy into Spidey’s latest adventure, delivering all the thrills you’d expect from a Tom Holland Spider-Man movie while feeling deeper, more thoughtful and more mature than the previous trilogy. That maturity extends beyond the story to the action, with Cretton crafting some of my favorite #SpiderMan fight sequences of the Holland era. Part detective story, part psychological thriller, part buddy comedy (the Spider-Man/Punisher banter is so much fun), it stretches in exciting new directions before becoming a genuine love letter to the fans. When you see it, you’ll get it. And yes, the Sadie Sink mystery absolutely pays off. She’s perfect.”

Destin Daniel Cretton's Spider-Man: Brand New Day injects a ferocious energy into Spidey's latest adventure, delivering all the thrills you'd expect from a Tom Holland Spider-Man movie while feeling deeper, more thoughtful and more mature than the previous trilogy.



That… pic.twitter.com/ejzaeoVape — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) July 28, 2026

Sadie Sink Is A Stand Out

A few critics also praised Sadie Sink, whose character is still under the wraps. “#SpiderManBrandNewDay is a FANTASTIC experience. It combines the heart of Peter Parker with the thrills of Spider-Man action. The swinging scenes are the BEST in years. A gorgeously shot film with a powerful message. Sadie Sink is a standout. The street-level Spider-Man we’ve been waiting for. Destin Daniel Cretton UPGRADES this series more than you can imagine,” Jonathan Sim wrote.

#SpiderManBrandNewDay is a FANTASTIC experience.



It combines the heart of Peter Parker with the thrills of Spider-Man action. The swinging scenes are the BEST in years. A gorgeously shot film with a powerful message.



Sadie Sink is a standout. The street-level Spider-Man we've… pic.twitter.com/Pkb0Q0uw4G — Jonathan Sim (@TheJonathanSim) July 28, 2026

When And Where To Watch Spider-Man

Spider-Man: Brand New Home releases in cinemas in India on 30th July. The film is set to release in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. The superhero film will be released in 3D, so make sure to get the best experience.

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