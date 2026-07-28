Spider-Man: Brand New Day India Box Office: Pre-Sales Alone Match Nearly 65% Of Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Day 1 Collection ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is enjoying all the limelight lately due to its fantastic pre-sales at the Indian box office. Being one of the biggest Hollywood releases in recent years, the advance booking started quite early, and as expected, the response from movie buffs has been outstanding so far. Spider-Man is a brand in itself, and with a couple of more factors coming into play, the buzz has reached the next level. With still two more days to go, the magnum opus has already amassed a mind-blowing 60 crore+ through pre-sales.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is enjoying a massive buzz in India

The last installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) Spider-Man movie series, Spider-Man: No Way Home, generated solid buzz due to a massive multiverse crossover that brought back Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as Spideys. In the case of the upcoming biggie, it marks the fresh start of Tom Holland’s Spidey, as his identity was erased from everyone’s memory in No Way Home. Also, before Avengers: Doomsday, it is considered an important film in the MCU timeline. And of course, some wild theories about epic crossovers and villains are all over the internet. All these factors have built immense buzz in the Indian market.

Grosses over 60 crore through advance bookings

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is selling tickets at a historic pace and, as we write, has already grossed a whopping 63-64 crore at the Indian box office through advance bookings. Of these bookings, a significant chunk is for the opening day, while the remaining is spread over the weekend. Out of these numbers, around 25 crore gross is for day 1 alone, which clearly indicates the urgency among moviegoers to watch the film on the first day itself.

Matches nearly 65% of Spider-Man: No Way Home’s opening through day 1 pre-sales

In net collections, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has amassed 21.19 crore at the Indian box office through day 1 pre-sales, which might include blocked seats. For those who don’t know, Spider-Man: No Way Home opened at 32.67 crore net. So, if a comparison is made, Brand New Day matches 64.86% of No Way Home’s opening day collections through its day 1 pre-sales alone. The number will significantly grow in the last two days. Given such momentum, the magnum opus is well-positioned to score a 50-crore+ net opening.

Meanwhile, among non-Indian films, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has reportedly become the third film to sell 1 million+ tickets through pre-sales on BookMyShow. It has joined the list after Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. The film gears up for its grand release on Thursday (July 30).

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: The Odyssey India Box Office Day 11: Needs Less Than 11 Crore To Become Christopher Nolan’s No. 1 Grosser

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News